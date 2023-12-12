North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Durham County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Zion Christian Academy at Winston Salem Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillside High School at Wake Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enloe Magnet High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
