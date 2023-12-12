The Duke Blue Devils (6-3) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Hofstra Pride (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Hofstra matchup.

Duke vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Hofstra Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Hofstra Betting Trends

Duke has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Blue Devils' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Hofstra has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this year.

So far this year, two of the Pride games have gone over the point total.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1800), Duke is seventh-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 18th-best, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Duke has a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.