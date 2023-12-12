How to Watch Duke vs. Hofstra on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (6-3) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Hofstra Pride (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Duke vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Duke Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Pride's opponents have knocked down.
- In games Duke shoots higher than 38.9% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The Pride are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 188th.
- The 80.8 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 11.9 more points than the Pride give up (68.9).
- Duke is 6-2 when scoring more than 68.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Duke played better at home last year, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game on the road.
- The Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.4).
- In home games, Duke sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than in away games (7.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 80-75
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 72-68
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Charlotte
|W 80-56
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/12/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/30/2023
|Queens
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.