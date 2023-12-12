We have high school basketball action in Davidson County, North Carolina today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Davidson High School at Wheatmore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexander Central High School at Central Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Davidson High School at Southwestern Randolph High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Asheboro, NC

Asheboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Forbush High School at Ledford Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Anson Senior High School at South Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Denton, NC

Denton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington Senior High School at Walkertown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Walkertown, NC

Walkertown, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Davidson High School at Thomasville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

Central Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Alamance Christian School at Union Grove Christian School