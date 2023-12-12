North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ashe County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ashe County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Ashe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Starmount High School at Ashe County High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: West Jefferson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
