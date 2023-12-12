North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Alamance County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Western Alamance High School at Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Alamance High School at East Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alamance Christian School at Union Grove Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
