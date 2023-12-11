North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vance County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Vance County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Vance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Louisburg High School at Vance County High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Henderson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
