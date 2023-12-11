North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Union County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need here.
Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ardrey Kell High School at Cuthbertson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence High School at Marvin Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pleasant High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tabernacle Christian School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
