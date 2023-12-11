North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In Orange County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River Mill Academy at Woods Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- Conference: Central Tar Heel 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durham School of the Arts at Cedar Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.