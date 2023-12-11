North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Onslow County, North Carolina today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lejeune High School at Croatan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Newport, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Onslow High School at West Carteret High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Morehead City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.