North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in New Hanover County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in New Hanover County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
New Hanover County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilmington Christian Academy at Southeastern Homeschool Sports
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Wilmington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.