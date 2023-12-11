North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harnett County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In Harnett County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cape Fear Christian Academy at Lee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Sanford, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midway High School at Hobbton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Newton Grove, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harnett Central High School at Smithfield- Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.