The Charlotte Hornets, Gordon Hayward included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 8, Hayward put up 24 points and four assists in a 119-116 win versus the Raptors.

Let's look at Hayward's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.2 13.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 4.7 Assists 4.5 4.5 3.9 PRA -- 24.6 22 PR -- 20.1 18.1 3PM 1.5 0.9 0.9



Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Heat

Hayward is responsible for attempting 13.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.8 per game.

He's put up 2.6 threes per game, or 8.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Hayward's Hornets average 101.6 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the ninth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 111.5 points per game.

The Heat are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43 rebounds per game.

Giving up 26.2 assists per contest, the Heat are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 20th in the league, giving up 13.5 makes per game.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 30 21 3 2 1 0 1 1/29/2023 26 20 5 2 3 0 0

