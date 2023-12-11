North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gaston County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Gaston County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Rutherford High School at Bessemer City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Bessemer City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stuart W Cramer High School at South Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Statesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
