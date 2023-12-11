North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Forsyth County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Quality Education Academy at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston Salem Christian School at Carlisle School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Axton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Parkland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
