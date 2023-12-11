North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In Durham County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cresset Christian Academy at Hillside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durham School of the Arts at Cedar Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
