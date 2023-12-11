North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Cabarrus County, North Carolina today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Pleasant High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.