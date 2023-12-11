North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Beaufort County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Beaufort County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Beaufort County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hertford County High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Washington, NC
