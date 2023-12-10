The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-7) will try to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Wake Forest vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison

The Spartans average 7.3 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (65.6).

Norfolk State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.

Wake Forest's record is 0-3 when it allows fewer than 58.3 points.

The Demon Deacons average 61.0 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 56.1 the Spartans give up.

When Wake Forest puts up more than 56.1 points, it is 2-3.

Norfolk State is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 61.0 points.

This season the Demon Deacons are shooting 39.6% from the field, only 0.4% higher than Spartans concede.

The Spartans' 38.9 shooting percentage is 2.8 lower than the Demon Deacons have conceded.

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 29.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (12-for-48)

10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 29.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (12-for-48) Kaia Harrison: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Malaya Cowles: 10.3 PTS, 63.1 FG%

10.3 PTS, 63.1 FG% Alyssa Andrews: 4.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

4.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Alexandria Scruggs: 6.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

Wake Forest Schedule