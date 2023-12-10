The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-4) will meet the Norfolk State Spartans (6-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Wake Forest vs. Norfolk State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Elise Williams: 9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaia Harrison: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Malaya Cowles: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Alyssa Andrews: 5.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Kate Deeble: 6.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Norfolk State Players to Watch

