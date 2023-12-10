Sunday's game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-7) and Norfolk State Spartans (7-2) squaring off at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 62-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wake Forest, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Demon Deacons enter this game following a 69-58 loss to Charlotte on Thursday.

Wake Forest vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Wake Forest vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 62, Norfolk State 58

Other ACC Predictions

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

The Demon Deacons took down the Saint Louis Billikens in a 94-66 win on November 20. It was their best victory of the season.

The Demon Deacons have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Wake Forest is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 29.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (12-for-48)

10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 29.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (12-for-48) Kaia Harrison: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Malaya Cowles: 10.3 PTS, 63.1 FG%

10.3 PTS, 63.1 FG% Alyssa Andrews: 4.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

4.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Alexandria Scruggs: 6.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons are being outscored by 4.6 points per game with a -41 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.0 points per game (264th in college basketball) and give up 65.6 per outing (210th in college basketball).

