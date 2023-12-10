How to Watch the UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-3) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Elon Phoenix (2-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup
UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix's 52.1 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 54.6 the Spartans allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 54.6 points, Elon is 2-1.
- UNC Greensboro is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 52.1 points.
- The Spartans score just 3.1 fewer points per game (67) than the Phoenix allow (70.1).
- UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.
- When Elon allows fewer than 67 points, it is 0-2.
- The Spartans are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.9% higher than the Phoenix allow to opponents (40%).
UNC Greensboro Leaders
- Ayanna Khalfani: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 45.1 FG%
- Jayde Gamble: 11.9 PTS, 3 STL, 43.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Khalis Cain: 7.3 PTS, 8 REB, 56.5 FG%
- Isys Grady: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.3 PTS, 38.5 FG%
UNC Greensboro Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 64-47
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 65-59
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 81-66
|Carmichael Arena
|12/10/2023
|Elon
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
