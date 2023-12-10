The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-3) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Elon Phoenix (2-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix's 52.1 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 54.6 the Spartans allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 54.6 points, Elon is 2-1.

UNC Greensboro is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 52.1 points.

The Spartans score just 3.1 fewer points per game (67) than the Phoenix allow (70.1).

UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

When Elon allows fewer than 67 points, it is 0-2.

The Spartans are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.9% higher than the Phoenix allow to opponents (40%).

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Ayanna Khalfani: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 45.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 45.1 FG% Jayde Gamble: 11.9 PTS, 3 STL, 43.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

11.9 PTS, 3 STL, 43.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Khalis Cain: 7.3 PTS, 8 REB, 56.5 FG%

7.3 PTS, 8 REB, 56.5 FG% Isys Grady: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.3 PTS, 38.5 FG%

