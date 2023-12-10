The UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-1) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the Elon Phoenix (5-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNC Greensboro vs. Elon matchup.

UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Greensboro Moneyline Elon Moneyline BetMGM UNC Greensboro (-12.5) 149.5 -1000 +650 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Greensboro (-13.5) 149.5 -1050 +630 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Betting Trends

UNC Greensboro is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, each of the Spartans games has gone over the point total.

Elon has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Phoenix games have gone over the point total six out of seven times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.