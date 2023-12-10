The UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-1) will try to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the Elon Phoenix (5-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

The Spartans make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

UNC Greensboro is 6-0 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Spartans are the 220th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix sit at 192nd.

The Spartans put up only 2.3 more points per game (79.9) than the Phoenix allow (77.6).

UNC Greensboro is 5-0 when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Greensboro posted 76.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Spartans gave up 4.1 fewer points per game (61.9) than in away games (66.0).

In home games, UNC Greensboro sunk 0.5 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (7.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (35.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule