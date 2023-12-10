Searching for an up-to-date view of the SoCon and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SoCon Power Rankings

1. Chattanooga Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 25-1

9-1 | 25-1 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st

271st Last Game: W 68-65 vs North Alabama Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Lipscomb

@ Lipscomb Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 2. East Tennessee State Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-7

7-3 | 20-7 Overall Rank: 155th

155th Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st

281st Last Game: W 77-42 vs Lees-McRae Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 3. Samford Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-10

7-3 | 16-10 Overall Rank: 187th

187th Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th

235th Last Game: W 76-50 vs LaGrange Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Arkansas

@ Arkansas Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 4. UNC Greensboro Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-9

7-3 | 16-9 Overall Rank: 201st

201st Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th

317th Last Game: W 52-47 vs Elon Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 5. Mercer Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 13-17

4-8 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 243rd

243rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd

183rd Last Game: W 55-52 vs N.C. A&T Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Jacksonville

Jacksonville Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 6. Wofford Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 8-16

6-4 | 8-16 Overall Rank: 260th

260th Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th

346th Last Game: W 60-34 vs Emory & Henry Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Virginia

@ Virginia Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 7. Furman Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 9-18

6-5 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 305th

305th Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd

333rd Last Game: L 61-58 vs South Carolina Upstate Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Elon

Elon Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 8. Western Carolina Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 1-25

2-8 | 1-25 Overall Rank: 360th

360th Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th

359th Last Game: L 59-48 vs UNC Asheville Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ North Carolina

@ North Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Sportsbook Promo Codes