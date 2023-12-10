The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) take the court against the UConn Huskies (5-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on ESPN.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 77.6 points per game are 22.0 more points than the 55.6 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.

UConn has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.

North Carolina has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.6 points.

The 68.8 points per game the Tar Heels score are just three more points than the Huskies allow (65.8).

When North Carolina totals more than 65.8 points, it is 4-0.

UConn has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.

This year the Tar Heels are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Huskies concede.

The Huskies shoot 48.2% from the field, 11% higher than the Tar Heels concede.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%

11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Maria Gakdeng: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Lexi Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55)

North Carolina Schedule