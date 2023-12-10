The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) play the UConn Huskies (4-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

North Carolina vs. UConn Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

North Carolina Players to Watch

Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 1 BLK Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

UConn Players to Watch

