Sunday's game features the No. 17 UConn Huskies (5-3) and the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) squaring off at Mohegan Sun Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-61 win for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Tar Heels head into this matchup following an 81-66 win over UNC Greensboro on Wednesday.

North Carolina vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, North Carolina 61

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

When the Tar Heels took down the Davidson Wildcats, the No. 59 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-70 on November 12, it was their best victory of the season so far.

The Tar Heels have two losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

North Carolina has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, North Carolina is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 59) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 164) on November 24

81-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 213) on December 6

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 272) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 347) on November 15

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%

11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Maria Gakdeng: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Lexi Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game (scoring 68.8 points per game to rank 141st in college basketball while giving up 55.6 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball) and have a +119 scoring differential overall.

