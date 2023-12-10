Sunday's contest features the No. 17 UConn Huskies (5-3) and the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) matching up at Mohegan Sun Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 73-61 win for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Tar Heels are coming off of an 81-66 victory against UNC Greensboro in their last outing on Wednesday.

The Tar Heels head into this game following an 81-66 victory over UNC Greensboro on Wednesday. The Huskies' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 90-63 win over Ball State. In the Tar Heels' win, Lexi Donarski led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding three rebounds and one assist). Aaliyah Edwards recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for the Huskies.

North Carolina vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, North Carolina 61

Top 25 Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels' best win of the season came against the Davidson Wildcats, a top 50 team (No. 50), according to our computer rankings. The Tar Heels captured the 74-70 home win on November 12.

The Tar Heels have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

North Carolina has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

North Carolina has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 50) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 180) on November 24

81-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 215) on December 6

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 273) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 347) on November 15

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies' best win of the season came against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, a top 50 team (No. 35), according to our computer rankings. The Huskies secured the 62-44 road win on November 19.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Huskies are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins, but also tied for the 11th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UConn is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 35) on November 19

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 39) on November 16

71-63 over Kansas (No. 62) on November 25

90-63 at home over Ball State (No. 112) on December 6

102-58 at home over Dayton (No. 208) on November 8

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%

11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Maria Gakdeng: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55)

UConn Leaders

Paige Bueckers: 19 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

19 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Edwards: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 58.1 FG%

15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 58.1 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG% Nika Muhl: 6.9 PTS, 55 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

6.9 PTS, 55 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) KK Arnold: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 56.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +119 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. They're putting up 68.8 points per game to rank 140th in college basketball and are allowing 55.6 per contest to rank 45th in college basketball.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 11.8 points per game (posting 77.6 points per game, 53rd in college basketball, and conceding 65.8 per outing, 212th in college basketball) and have a +95 scoring differential.

