Sunday's contest at Mohegan Sun Arena has the No. 17 UConn Huskies (5-3) matching up with the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET (on December 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-61 win, heavily favoring UConn.

The Tar Heels are coming off of an 81-66 victory against UNC Greensboro in their last game on Wednesday.

Last time out, the Tar Heels won on Wednesday 81-66 against UNC Greensboro. The Huskies' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 90-63 win over Ball State. In the win, Lexi Donarski paced the Tar Heels with 22 points. Aaliyah Edwards scored a team-leading 18 points for the Huskies in the win.

North Carolina vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

North Carolina vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, North Carolina 61

Top 25 Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

On November 12 versus the Davidson Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 56) in our computer rankings, the Tar Heels notched their signature win of the season, a 74-70 victory at home.

The Tar Heels have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

North Carolina has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

North Carolina has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 56) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 162) on November 24

81-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 212) on December 6

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 272) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 347) on November 15

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies clinched their best win of the season on November 19, when they secured a 62-44 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 36), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Huskies are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories, but also tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 36) on November 19

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 37) on November 16

71-63 over Kansas (No. 60) on November 25

90-63 at home over Ball State (No. 113) on December 6

102-58 at home over Dayton (No. 214) on November 8

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%

11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Maria Gakdeng: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55)

UConn Leaders

Paige Bueckers: 19 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

19 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Edwards: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 58.1 FG%

15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 58.1 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG% Nika Muhl: 6.9 PTS, 55 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

6.9 PTS, 55 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) KK Arnold: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 56.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels' +119 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.8 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while giving up 55.6 per outing (48th in college basketball).

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game, with a +95 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.6 points per game (56th in college basketball) and give up 65.8 per contest (212th in college basketball).

