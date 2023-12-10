Sunday's contest at Mohegan Sun Arena has the No. 17 UConn Huskies (5-3) squaring off against the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET (on December 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-61 victory, heavily favoring UConn.

The Tar Heels are coming off of an 81-66 victory over UNC Greensboro in their last game on Wednesday.

The Tar Heels head into this matchup after an 81-66 victory against UNC Greensboro on Wednesday. The Huskies head into this matchup following a 90-63 victory over Ball State on Wednesday. In the Tar Heels' win, Lexi Donarski led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding three rebounds and one assist). Aaliyah Edwards scored a team-best 18 points for the Huskies in the victory.

North Carolina vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, North Carolina 61

Top 25 Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

When the Tar Heels took down the Davidson Wildcats, the No. 56 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-70 on November 12, it was their best win of the season thus far.

The Tar Heels have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, North Carolina is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

North Carolina has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 56) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 162) on November 24

81-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 212) on December 6

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 272) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 347) on November 15

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies clinched their signature win of the season on November 19, when they claimed a 62-44 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 36), according to our computer rankings.

The Huskies have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one), but also have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).

UConn has two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 36) on November 19

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 37) on November 16

71-63 over Kansas (No. 60) on November 25

90-63 at home over Ball State (No. 113) on December 6

102-58 at home over Dayton (No. 214) on November 8

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%

11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Maria Gakdeng: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55)

UConn Leaders

Paige Bueckers: 19 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

19 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Edwards: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 58.1 FG%

15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 58.1 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG% Nika Muhl: 6.9 PTS, 55 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

6.9 PTS, 55 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) KK Arnold: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 56.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels average 68.8 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while giving up 55.6 per contest (48th in college basketball). They have a +119 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game, with a +95 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.6 points per game (56th in college basketball) and allow 65.8 per outing (212th in college basketball).

