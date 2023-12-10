Should you bet on Hayden Hurst finding his way into the end zone in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hurst will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Hayden Hurst score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Hurst has reeled in 18 passes on 32 targets for 184 yards and one TD, averaging 20.4 yards per game.

Hurst has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Hayden Hurst Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 7 5 41 1 Week 2 Saints 3 3 20 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Vikings 3 1 7 0 Week 5 @Lions 3 3 21 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 1 16 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 4 2 54 0 Week 10 @Bears 4 2 14 0

Rep Hayden Hurst with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.