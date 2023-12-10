The South Florida Bulls (5-3) will play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Gardner-Webb vs. South Florida Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Gardner-Webb Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Carla Brito: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Vittoria Blasigh: 14.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 4.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

4.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK Maria Alvarez: 6.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Florida Players to Watch

Brito: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Blasigh: 14.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Lutje Schipholt: 4.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

4.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK Alvarez: 6.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.