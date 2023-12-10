Sunday's contest at Yuengling Center has the South Florida Bulls (6-3) taking on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-8) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 78-53 win, as our model heavily favors South Florida.

The Runnin' Bulldogs dropped their last matchup 102-53 against FGCU on Thursday.

Gardner-Webb vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Gardner-Webb vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 78, Gardner-Webb 53

Other Big South Predictions

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

The Runnin' Bulldogs haven't beaten a single Division 1 opponent this season.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have two losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the country.

Gardner-Webb has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

Gardner-Webb has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (two).

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 14.8 PTS, 44 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

14.8 PTS, 44 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Lauren Bailey: 8.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

8.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 41.9 FG%

4.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 41.9 FG% Nyla Walker: 8.4 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

8.4 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Micahla Funderburk: 8 PTS, 30 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs are being outscored by 29.5 points per game, with a -236 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.3 points per game (306th in college basketball), and give up 86.8 per contest (359th in college basketball).

