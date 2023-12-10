How to Watch the Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-3) will be trying to build on a five-game home winning run when taking on the Elon Phoenix (2-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix's 52.1 points per game are just 2.5 fewer points than the 54.6 the Spartans give up to opponents.
- Elon is 2-1 when it scores more than 54.6 points.
- UNC Greensboro's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.1 points.
- The Spartans put up 67.0 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 70.1 the Phoenix allow.
- UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.
- Elon is 0-2 when allowing fewer than 67.0 points.
- The Spartans shoot 41.9% from the field, only 1.9% higher than the Phoenix allow defensively.
Elon Leaders
- Iycez Adams: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%
- Maraja Pass: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%
- Regina Walton: 5.6 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
- Vanessa Taylor: 5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%
- Ava Leroux: 4.5 PTS, 51.5 FG%
Elon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|@ Georgia State
|W 75-68
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|L 60-29
|Chartway Arena
|12/2/2023
|Wingate
|L 72-53
|Schar Center
|12/10/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
|12/17/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Schar Center
