The UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-2) will meet the Elon Phoenix (2-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Elon Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Elon Players to Watch

Ayanna Khalfani: 11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayde Gamble: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Khalis Cain: 7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Isys Grady: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Khalfani: 11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Gamble: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Cain: 7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Grady: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Emma-Nnopu: 2.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.