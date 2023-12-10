Elon vs. UNC Greensboro December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-1) will meet the Elon Phoenix (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Elon Players to Watch
- Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keyshaun Langley: 16.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Kobe Langley: 8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Donovan Atwell: 13.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jalen Breath: 5.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison
|UNC Greensboro Rank
|UNC Greensboro AVG
|Elon AVG
|Elon Rank
|80th
|81.2
|Points Scored
|77.3
|139th
|218th
|73
|Points Allowed
|80.2
|326th
|278th
|30.8
|Rebounds
|29.2
|316th
|224th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|295th
|15th
|10.8
|3pt Made
|10.2
|19th
|161st
|13.6
|Assists
|13.8
|140th
|29th
|9
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
