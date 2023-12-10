The UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-1) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Elon Phoenix (5-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Greensboro vs. Elon matchup in this article.

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Greensboro Moneyline Elon Moneyline BetMGM UNC Greensboro (-12.5) 149.5 -1000 +650 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Greensboro (-13.5) 149.5 -1050 +630 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Trends

Elon has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Phoenix have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

UNC Greensboro is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, each of the Spartans games has gone over the point total.

