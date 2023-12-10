How to Watch Elon vs. UNC Greensboro on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-1) welcome in the Elon Phoenix (5-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
Elon Stats Insights
- The Phoenix have shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
- Elon has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.4% from the field.
- The Phoenix are the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 214th.
- The Phoenix's 82.8 points per game are 12.4 more points than the 70.4 the Spartans give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.4 points, Elon is 5-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Elon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Elon averaged 5.8 more points per game at home (68.6) than away (62.8).
- At home, the Phoenix gave up 70.3 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).
- Elon drained more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (28.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Elon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Presbyterian
|W 82-79
|Schar Center
|11/30/2023
|Warren Wilson
|W 127-56
|Schar Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Radford
|L 82-72
|Dedmon Center
|12/10/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/15/2023
|Bridgewater (VA)
|-
|Schar Center
|12/22/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.