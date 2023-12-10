How to Watch the Duke vs. FGCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Duke Blue Devils (5-4) face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
Duke vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles average 9.4 more points per game (73.3) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (63.9).
- FGCU is 6-0 when it scores more than 63.9 points.
- Duke's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 73.3 points.
- The 74.2 points per game the Blue Devils record are 15.0 more points than the Eagles give up (59.2).
- Duke has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 59.2 points.
- When FGCU allows fewer than 74.2 points, it is 7-2.
- The Blue Devils are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (41.2%).
- The Eagles make 42.8% of their shots from the field, just 4.1% more than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.
Duke Leaders
- Taina Mair: 11.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
- Oluchi Okananwa: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
- Reigan Richardson: 12.8 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)
- Ashlon Jackson: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
- Jadyn Donovan: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 49.1 FG%
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Georgia
|W 72-65
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|South Carolina
|L 77-61
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/7/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 80-64
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/28/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
