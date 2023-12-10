The Duke Blue Devils (5-4) face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
Duke vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles average 9.4 more points per game (73.3) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (63.9).
  • FGCU is 6-0 when it scores more than 63.9 points.
  • Duke's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 73.3 points.
  • The 74.2 points per game the Blue Devils record are 15.0 more points than the Eagles give up (59.2).
  • Duke has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 59.2 points.
  • When FGCU allows fewer than 74.2 points, it is 7-2.
  • The Blue Devils are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (41.2%).
  • The Eagles make 42.8% of their shots from the field, just 4.1% more than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Leaders

  • Taina Mair: 11.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
  • Oluchi Okananwa: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
  • Reigan Richardson: 12.8 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)
  • Ashlon Jackson: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
  • Jadyn Donovan: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 49.1 FG%

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Georgia W 72-65 Stegeman Coliseum
12/3/2023 South Carolina L 77-61 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/7/2023 @ Clemson L 80-64 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/10/2023 FGCU - Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Toledo - Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/28/2023 Coppin State - Cameron Indoor Stadium

