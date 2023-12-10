The Duke Blue Devils (5-4) face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

The Eagles average 9.4 more points per game (73.3) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (63.9).

FGCU is 6-0 when it scores more than 63.9 points.

Duke's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 73.3 points.

The 74.2 points per game the Blue Devils record are 15.0 more points than the Eagles give up (59.2).

Duke has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 59.2 points.

When FGCU allows fewer than 74.2 points, it is 7-2.

The Blue Devils are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (41.2%).

The Eagles make 42.8% of their shots from the field, just 4.1% more than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Leaders

Taina Mair: 11.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

11.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Oluchi Okananwa: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Reigan Richardson: 12.8 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

12.8 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Ashlon Jackson: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Jadyn Donovan: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 49.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Schedule