Sunday's game at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Duke Blue Devils (5-4) squaring off against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-3) at 12:00 PM ET on December 10. Our computer prediction projects a 71-64 win for Duke, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Blue Devils suffered an 80-64 loss to Clemson.

Duke vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Duke vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 71, FGCU 64

Other ACC Predictions

Duke Schedule Analysis

On November 6, the Blue Devils captured their signature win of the season, an 83-53 victory over the Richmond Spiders, a top 100 team (No. 57), according to our computer rankings.

The Blue Devils have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the fourth-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 38th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Duke is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins, but also tied for the 16th-most defeats.

Duke 2023-24 Best Wins

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 57) on November 6

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 60) on November 14

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 64) on November 30

88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 240) on November 9

93-45 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 349) on November 26

Duke Leaders

Taina Mair: 11.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

11.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Oluchi Okananwa: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Reigan Richardson: 12.8 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

12.8 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Ashlon Jackson: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Jadyn Donovan: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 49.1 FG%

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils have a +93 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.3 points per game. They're putting up 74.2 points per game to rank 78th in college basketball and are allowing 63.9 per contest to rank 175th in college basketball.

The Blue Devils are putting up 77.4 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 70.3 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Duke is surrendering 57.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 72.3.

