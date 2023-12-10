The Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) visit a streaking Dallas Cowboys (9-3) squad on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have won four straight games.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: NBC

Cowboys vs. Eagles Insights

The Cowboys score 8.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Eagles allow (24).

Philadelphia averages 27.4 points per game, 9.1 more than Dallas gives up (18.3).

The Cowboys rack up 29.8 more yards per game (380.4) than the Eagles allow per outing (350.6).

Philadelphia racks up 74.6 more yards per game (361.7) than Dallas allows (287.1).

This season, the Cowboys rush for 26.7 more yards per game (117) than the Eagles allow per outing (90.3).

Philadelphia rushes for 126 yards per game, 20 more than the 106 Dallas allows per contest.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Eagles have forced (14).

Philadelphia has 16 giveaways this season, while Dallas has 18 takeaways.

Cowboys Home Performance

The Cowboys put up 41 points per game in home games (8.7 more than their overall average), and concede 15.8 at home (2.5 less than overall).

At home, the Cowboys accumulate 438 yards per game and concede 283.7. That's more than they gain overall (380.4), but less than they allow (287.1).

Dallas' average passing yards gained (310.7) and conceded (200.3) in home games are both higher than its overall averages of 263.4 and 181.1, respectively.

The Cowboys' average yards rushing at home (127.3) is higher than their overall average (117). And their average yards allowed at home (83.3) is lower than overall (106).

The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage at home (53.1%) is higher than their overall average (48.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (32.5%) is lower than overall (36.9%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Carolina W 33-10 FOX 11/23/2023 Washington W 45-10 CBS 11/30/2023 Seattle W 41-35 Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 Philadelphia - NBC 12/17/2023 at Buffalo - FOX 12/24/2023 at Miami - FOX 12/30/2023 Detroit - ABC/ESPN

Eagles Away Performance

In road games, the Eagles put up 24.3 points per game and concede 18.8. That's less than they score (27.4) and allow (24) overall.

On the road, the Eagles accumulate 356.2 yards per game and give up 309.5. That's less than they gain (361.7) and allow (350.6) overall.

In road games, Philadelphia accumulates 237.8 passing yards per game and concedes 224.2. That's more than it gains overall (235.7), and less than it allows (260.3).

On the road, the Eagles rack up 118.3 rushing yards per game and concede 85.3. That's less than they gain (126) and allow (90.3) overall.

On the road, the Eagles convert 52.9% of third downs and allow 41.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (47.9%), and less than they allow (47.3%).

Eagles Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/20/2023 at Kansas City W 21-17 ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 Buffalo W 37-34 CBS 12/3/2023 San Francisco L 42-19 FOX 12/10/2023 at Dallas - NBC 12/18/2023 at Seattle - ABC/ESPN 12/25/2023 New York - FOX 12/31/2023 Arizona - FOX

