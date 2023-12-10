Who’s the Best Team in the Big South? See our Weekly Women's Big South Power Rankings
See how every Big South team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big South Power Rankings
1. Presbyterian
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 247th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
- Last Game: W 68-60 vs Queens (NC)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
2. High Point
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 266th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: L 77-40 vs Davidson
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Norfolk State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
3. UNC Asheville
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 279th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th
- Last Game: W 59-48 vs Western Carolina
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ East Tennessee State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
4. Radford
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 312th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th
- Last Game: W 57-45 vs Liberty
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Queens (NC)
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
5. Winthrop
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 9-17
- Overall Rank: 313th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th
- Last Game: W 77-52 vs Carolina University
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Georgia State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
6. South Carolina Upstate
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 317th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th
- Last Game: W 61-58 vs Furman
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UNC Greensboro
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18
7. Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 331st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd
- Last Game: L 81-59 vs Georgia Southern
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Charlotte
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
8. Longwood
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 7-20
- Overall Rank: 332nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th
- Last Game: L 89-69 vs Duquesne
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ William & Mary
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
9. Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 0-29
- Overall Rank: 350th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th
- Last Game: L 105-75 vs South Florida
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Appalachian State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.