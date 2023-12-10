Big South Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature Big South teams. That includes the Radford Highlanders versus the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Big South Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at South Florida Bulls
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Radford Highlanders at Virginia Tech Hokies
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|ACC Network Extra
