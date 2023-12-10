Which basketball team is on top of the Big South? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. High Point

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 23-6

8-3 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 130th

130th Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th

330th Last Game: W 75-62 vs N.C. A&T

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia

@ Georgia Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Winthrop

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 19-9

8-3 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 150th

150th Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th

316th Last Game: W 85-68 vs Little Rock

Next Game

Opponent: @ Xavier

@ Xavier Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. Longwood

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 23-5

11-1 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 153rd

153rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 362nd

362nd Last Game: W 80-67 vs Milwaukee

Next Game

Opponent: VMI

VMI Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Radford

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 18-11

8-4 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 186th

186th Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th

260th Last Game: W 73-56 vs VMI

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bucknell

@ Bucknell Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 10-18

5-6 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 232nd

232nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th

76th Last Game: W 79-60 vs North Greenville

Next Game

Opponent: Appalachian State

Appalachian State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. UNC Asheville

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-19

5-6 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 279th

279th Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th

157th Last Game: L 87-62 vs Auburn

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina State

South Carolina State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. South Carolina Upstate

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-20

4-6 | 6-20 Overall Rank: 292nd

292nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th

258th Last Game: L 84-77 vs Kennesaw State

Next Game

Opponent: Western Carolina

Western Carolina Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Presbyterian

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 10-18

7-4 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 306th

306th Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th

360th Last Game: W 118-51 vs Mid-Atlantic Christian

Next Game

Opponent: Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Charleston Southern

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 1-25

3-6 | 1-25 Overall Rank: 350th

350th Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th

308th Last Game: L 76-64 vs North Alabama

Next Game