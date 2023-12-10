The Richmond Spiders (7-2) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Robins Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Appalachian State vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers score 9.0 more points per game (64.1) than the Spiders allow (55.1).

When it scores more than 55.1 points, Appalachian State is 5-0.

Richmond is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.1 points.

The Spiders score 10.2 more points per game (74.9) than the Mountaineers give up (64.7).

When Richmond totals more than 64.7 points, it is 7-0.

When Appalachian State gives up fewer than 74.9 points, it is 5-2.

This season the Spiders are shooting 47.0% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Mountaineers concede.

Appalachian State Leaders

Emily Carver: 14.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (11-for-53)

14.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (11-for-53) Faith Alston: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

15.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32) Rylan Moffitt: 6.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 44.4 FG%

6.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 44.4 FG% Mariah Frazier: 3.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG%

3.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG% Zada Porter: 5.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Appalachian State Schedule