The Richmond Spiders (7-2) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Robins Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison

  • The Mountaineers score 9.0 more points per game (64.1) than the Spiders allow (55.1).
  • When it scores more than 55.1 points, Appalachian State is 5-0.
  • Richmond is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.1 points.
  • The Spiders score 10.2 more points per game (74.9) than the Mountaineers give up (64.7).
  • When Richmond totals more than 64.7 points, it is 7-0.
  • When Appalachian State gives up fewer than 74.9 points, it is 5-2.
  • This season the Spiders are shooting 47.0% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Mountaineers concede.

Appalachian State Leaders

  • Emily Carver: 14.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (11-for-53)
  • Faith Alston: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)
  • Rylan Moffitt: 6.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 44.4 FG%
  • Mariah Frazier: 3.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG%
  • Zada Porter: 5.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Appalachian State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Binghamton W 68-57 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/29/2023 @ Davidson L 64-41 John M. Belk Arena
12/5/2023 Charleston (SC) W 77-73 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/10/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center
12/15/2023 @ Gardner-Webb - Paul Porter Arena
12/17/2023 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center

