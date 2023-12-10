At Caesars Superdome in Week 14, the Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen will be facing the New Orleans Saints pass defense and Paulson Adebo. See below for more stats and insights on this important matchup.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Panthers vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints 101.9 8.5 25 82 6.60

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Adam Thielen vs. Paulson Adebo Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen's 753 receiving yards (62.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 80 catches on 106 targets with four touchdowns.

Through the air, Carolina's passing offense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks third-last in the league with 2,055 passing yards (171.3 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 32nd (4.7).

The Panthers are bottom-10 in points this year, ranking 29th in the NFL with 191 total points scored (15.9 per contest). They also rank 30th in total yards (3,207).

Carolina is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 36.7 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Panthers have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 34 times (fifth-fewest in league).

Paulson Adebo & the Saints' Defense

Paulson Adebo has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 48 tackles and 14 passes defended.

In the air, New Orleans has allowed 2,364 passing yards, or 197 per game -- that's the seventh-lowest amount in the league.

The Saints' points-against average on defense is 21.3 per game, 16th in the NFL.

New Orleans has given up more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Saints have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Adam Thielen vs. Paulson Adebo Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Paulson Adebo Rec. Targets 106 54 Def. Targets Receptions 80 14 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.4 31 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 753 48 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 62.8 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 277 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 4 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.