Saturday's game between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-5) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-7) at Ramsey Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-54, heavily favoring UNC Asheville to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 9.

Their last time out, the Catamounts lost 73-64 to South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday.

Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 64, Western Carolina 54

Other SoCon Predictions

Western Carolina Schedule Analysis

When the Catamounts took down the UNC Wilmington Seahawks, who are ranked No. 357 in our computer rankings, on November 16 by a score of 54-43, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

The Catamounts have two losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the country.

Western Carolina has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (five).

Western Carolina Leaders

Lonasia Brewer: 9.1 PTS, 47.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 47.5 FG% Jada Burton: 7.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%

7.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG% Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG%

5.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG% Chelsea Wooten: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.0 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68)

11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.0 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68) Zanoria Cruz: 8.3 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts have been outscored by 5.3 points per game (scoring 59.1 points per game to rank 286th in college basketball while allowing 64.4 per contest to rank 188th in college basketball) and have a -48 scoring differential overall.

The Catamounts are averaging 62.4 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 55 points per contest.

Defensively, Western Carolina has played better at home this season, ceding 63.4 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.

