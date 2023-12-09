Wake Forest vs. NJIT: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 9
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the NJIT Highlanders (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum as big, 25-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 148.5.
Wake Forest vs. NJIT Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Wake Forest
|-25
|148.5
Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats
- Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over 148.5 combined points in four of eight games this season.
- Wake Forest's contests this year have an average total of 149.3, 0.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Demon Deacons are 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- Wake Forest has had more success against the spread than NJIT this year, tallying an ATS record of 4-4-0, compared to the 3-5-0 record of NJIT.
Wake Forest vs. NJIT Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 148.5
|% of Games Over 148.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wake Forest
|4
|50%
|78.5
|144.6
|70.8
|149.9
|146.7
|NJIT
|5
|62.5%
|66.1
|144.6
|79.1
|149.9
|139.6
Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends
- The Demon Deacons score just 0.6 fewer points per game (78.5) than the Highlanders give up (79.1).
- Wake Forest has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when scoring more than 79.1 points.
Wake Forest vs. NJIT Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 25+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wake Forest
|4-4-0
|0-0
|3-4-1
|NJIT
|3-5-0
|0-1
|5-3-0
Wake Forest vs. NJIT Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wake Forest
|NJIT
|13-3
|Home Record
|5-8
|4-8
|Away Record
|2-15
|9-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-8-1
|79.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.8
|74.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.2
|9-6-1
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|9-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|13-4-0
