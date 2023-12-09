The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the NJIT Highlanders (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum as big, 25-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wake Forest vs. NJIT Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wake Forest -25 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over 148.5 combined points in four of eight games this season.

Wake Forest's contests this year have an average total of 149.3, 0.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Demon Deacons are 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Wake Forest has had more success against the spread than NJIT this year, tallying an ATS record of 4-4-0, compared to the 3-5-0 record of NJIT.

Wake Forest vs. NJIT Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wake Forest 4 50% 78.5 144.6 70.8 149.9 146.7 NJIT 5 62.5% 66.1 144.6 79.1 149.9 139.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends

The Demon Deacons score just 0.6 fewer points per game (78.5) than the Highlanders give up (79.1).

Wake Forest has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when scoring more than 79.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wake Forest vs. NJIT Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 25+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wake Forest 4-4-0 0-0 3-4-1 NJIT 3-5-0 0-1 5-3-0

Wake Forest vs. NJIT Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wake Forest NJIT 13-3 Home Record 5-8 4-8 Away Record 2-15 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-1 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.8 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.2 9-6-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.