The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) will face the NJIT Highlanders (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on ACC Network.

Wake Forest vs. NJIT Game Information

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Andrew Carr: 15.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Kevin Miller: 17.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cameron Hildreth: 17.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Hunter Sallis: 18.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Marqus Marion: 2.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

NJIT Players to Watch

Wake Forest vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG NJIT AVG NJIT Rank
60th 76.6 Points Scored 66.9 300th
284th 73.8 Points Allowed 72.7 259th
233rd 31.0 Rebounds 31.4 201st
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd
18th 9.5 3pt Made 6.5 274th
143rd 13.5 Assists 11.2 319th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 10.4 40th

